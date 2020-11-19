Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Admire Great-Grandchildren's Card in 73rd Anniversary Portrait

Happy Anniversary, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip! The 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old husband celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary on Friday. In honor of the special occasion, a touching new portrait has been released of the royals.

The image was taken earlier this week in the Oak Room of Windsor Castle by Getty Images photographer Chris Jackson.

Of course George, Charlotte and Louis aren't the Queen and Prince Philip's only great-grandchildren, but they are closer in the line of succession to the British throne. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie, is currently quarantined with his parents in their Santa Barbara, California, home. Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals back in March and shortly after relocated to America.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are also great-grandparents to Mia and Lena Tindall, the daughters of Zara Phillips, Princess Anne's daughter, and Savannah and Isla Phillips, the daughters of Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's son. Back in September, Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew, announced she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were expecting their first child in early 2021.

The royals have been mostly quarantined at their various palaces and estates amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip due to their advanced age.

For more, watch the clip below: