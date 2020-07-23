Quay Sale: Sample Sale Styles Starting at $15

Quay is having a major sale you can't miss! The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is having a sample sale with styles starting at just $15. Plus, get 20% off when you spend $100 or more with coupon code LUCKY20.

Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities who even have their own collections with the brand -- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators to bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style.

You'll get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses.