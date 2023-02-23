Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff in 'Greatness' Video: 'Take Did That'

Quavo continues to pay tribute to his late nephew, Takeoff, who died in a fatal shooting on Nov. 1. He was 28.

Two weeks after the rapper performed on the GRAMMYs stage in Takeoff's honor, he released his second song dedicated to the former Migos bandmate, who was shot and killed in Houston, Texas, last year.

Quavo announced the new song just hours before its release, unveiling its official cover art as well as a link to its accompanying video on Instagram. The visual features footage of Quavo at an "undisclosed location," surrounded by his impressive jewelry collection, playing basketball with his famous friends and flaunting his fleet of luxury cars. Although he's clearly proud of his success, the rapper says that he would give it all away "just to see my dawg just one more time."

"Tryin' to move forward, but I don't got all the answers," Quavo raps on the record. "But I know I can't look backwards, that's dangerous/I had to go read the Bible and take a few pages."

The "Greatness" video comes out just a month after Quavo released the emotional tribute track, "Without You."

Quavo was with Takeoff at the time of his death, and in the touching single, he raps about how he's struggled since his nephew's death. "Tears rolling down my eyes. Can't tell you how many times I cried. Days ain't the same without you. I don't know if I'm the same without you," he raps. "I wish I had a time machine just so you can take a ride with me. But I know it don't work that way and I'mma see you again someday."

The 31-year-old rapper performed the song during the emotional In Memoriam segment at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards earlier this month.

For the emotional set, the Georgia rapper was joined by gospel group Maverick City Music. After the moving performance, Quavo remained on stage holding Takeoff's chain to the sky well into the next segment as the curtain came down.

Getty

Getty

Getty

In December, 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested in Houston, and charged with the murder of Takeoff, who also went by Kirsnick Khari Ball. According to Fox 5 Atlanta and other news outlets, records show that Clark made his $1 million bond last month and was released from prison.

Another man, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, was also charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection with the case.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument over a "lucrative dice game."

"I can tell you Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed," HPD Sgt. Michael Burrow said. "He was an innocent bystander."