Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff at the GRAMMYs With In Memoriam Performance

Quavo returned to the stage for the first time since the death of his nephew -- and fellow Migos rapper -- Takeoff. During the emotional In Memoriam segment at Sunday's 2023 GRAMMY Awards, the 31-year-old rapper performed his song, "Without You."

For the emotional set, the Georgia rapper was joined by gospel group Maverick City Music. After the moving performance, Quavo remained on stage holding Takeoff's chain to the sky well into the next segment as the curtain came down.

Quavo released "Without You" last month, just two months after Takeoff was shot and killed in November at the age of 28, in Houston, Texas.

That same month, Quavo -- who was with Takeoff when he died -- broke his silence about his nephew's death.

"This whole time I’ve been trying to figure what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it," he wrote in part on Instagram. "We hated that word 'nephew’ or when they said 'Unc and Phew’ cuz we always knew we were closer than that and it made me feel old too. But I knew you weren’t my brother cuz you are my sister’s son, so I couldn’t say brother. Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel."

Quavo's performance followed after Kacey Musgraves performed a rendition of Loretta Lynn's "Coal Miner's Daughter." The music icon died on Oct. 4.