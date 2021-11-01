Priyanka Chopra Wants a 'Cricket Team' of Kids With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra envisions a full house with Nick Jonas. The Quantico star opened up about how many kids she wants with Jonas in a new interview withThe Sunday Times -- and her first instinct was to say as many as it takes for "a cricket team."

"I do want children, as many as I can have," she said, before revisiting her cricket team idea -- which would take 11. "A cricket team? I’m not so sure."

Chopra and Jonas married in an extravagant multi-day wedding in India in December 2018, just five months after getting engaged. Two years later, they're as in love as ever, with Chopra sharing that neither their different backgrounds or age gap has been an obstacle in their relationship.

"Neither was a hurdle. Nick took to India like a fish to water," she said. "But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes. So it’s more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard."

"Quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I’m really blessed by," Chopra added. "Because with both of our careers it’s hard to find that kind of time."

The actress also gushed about having her husband's unwavering support.

"It’s so comforting to find a person who is in your corner," she noted. "Whatever I may be in my professional life or how the world perceives me, I’m just a girl trying to live her life in the best way possible, and I’m so grateful to have a partner in doing that."

A source told ET last month that Chopra and Jonas have "been talking about having children in their near future," and after two years of marriage, they're still "completely obsessed with one another."

