Priyanka Chopra Explains Her Comment About Having Enough Kids to Make a Cricket Team (Exclusive)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is taking life as it comes. The actress recently made headlines for bringing up the possibility of having a "cricket team" full of kids with husband Nick Jonas, but as she told ET's Rachel Smith on Tuesday, that goal was something she had "10 years ago."

"Yes, that was a statement I made many years ago. What I was trying to say was, 'Don't hold on to statements I made like, 10 years ago,'" she explained of the interview, which was published in The Sunday Times over the weekend. "I will take whatever I get when it comes to Nick and I."

The couple recently celebrated two years of marriage, and while expanding their family is a goal, for now, they've got their plates full of exciting new projects. A source tells ET that Nick is in talks to play Frankie Valli in a streaming event performance of the iconic Broadway musical Jersey Boys, while Priyanka is focusing on the release of her new Netflix movie, The White Tiger.

Priyanka -- who executive produced the film with Ava DuVernay -- also stars in the drama about a driver (played by Adarsh Gourav) who breaks free from a life of service.

Adarsh told ET he was "so intimated" to meet Priyanka for the first time, but within "5 minutes of being in her house, I completely forgot that I was sitting next to a global star."

"I'm just feeling really lucky I got to work with a team like this," he added. "I think the three to four months that I spent with the film, including the shooting for it, was probably the biggest learning curve in my life. Just to be on it, and off set when I was prepping for it, it was incredible."

Priyanka, meanwhile, said it's always been her aim to be able to use her platform to create stories like this one, and "propel opportunities where they do not exist."

"This is one of those stories that originated from India but is completely universal," she explained. "The class disparity that we see -- and even recently see in the U.S. -- it's massive and it's super topical... South Asian stories, female stories and people of color are very important to me."

The White Tiger debuts in theaters Jan. 13 and on Netflix on Jan. 22.