Priscilla Presley Speaks Out Amid Daughter Lisa Marie's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley says her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, is "receiving the best care" and asked fans to keep her and the family in their prayers.

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," said the 77-year-old former wife of the late Elvis Presley in a statement she posted on Instagram. "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."

ET confirmed that Lisa Marie on Thursday morning was rushed to the hospital after going into full cardiac arrest.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told ET that deputies responded to Lisa Marie's Calabasas home at the request of the Los Angeles County Fire Department at approximately 10:40 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies saw paramedics working on a 54-year-old female who was in cardiac arrest. The spokesperson said paramedics were able to help Lisa Marie regain a pulse, at which point she was transferred to a nearby hospital. No further details were provided.

According to TMZ, which first broke the news, paramedics performed CPR and someone administered epinephrine at the scene at least one time in order to help Lisa Marie regain a pulse.

ET reached out to Lisa Marie's rep and they have no comment.

On Tuesday, Lisa Marie and Priscilla attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards, where they cheered on Austin Butler after he scored the Best Actor -- Motion Picture Drama award for his portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll in the 2022 biopic Elvis.

Before the ceremony kicked off, Lisa Marie crashed Butler's interview with ET while on the red carpet and praised him for his performance.