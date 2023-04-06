Priscilla Presley Says Rumored Feud Between Her and Riley Keough Is Untrue, Gets Emotional Over Granddaughter

According to Priscilla Presley, there's no bad blood between her and her granddaughter, Riley Keough, amid an ongoing battle for control over Lisa Marie Presley's estate. If anything, Priscilla says she's very proud of Riley and also very much on speaking terms with her.

That was the message Priscilla conveyed to an audience at An Evening to Remember With PriscillaPresley, an event in the U.K. where fans were treated to an extensive Q&A session in which Elvis Presley's ex-wife opened up about her relationship with Riley, how she feels about Riley's Daisy Jones & The Six success and her still-close connection to the King of Rock and Roll.

ET spoke with Jackie Howse, who not only attended the highly anticipated event, but also was among the 30 or so fans lucky enough to score a meet-and-greet with Priscilla.

"She was absolutely lovely. [I] wasn't 100 percent sure what to expect ... she was very softly spoken, very gracious. She really did make me feel comfortable," Howse tells ET.

During the meet-and-greet, Howse tells ET that she offered Priscilla her condolences following Lisa Marie's death in January -- a kind gesture, Howse says, that had Priscilla teary and emotional.

For those who attended the meet-and-greet, Howse said Priscilla gave them an autographed book, which Howse considered to be "a special surprise."

"She came across as very gracious, a very lovely lady and very much like she cared about you and she didn't come across all, you know, 'I'm a celebrity' kind of thing," Howse adds.

When the show started, Howse said tons of home video footage was shown on the big screen.

Priscilla's rumored feud with Riley was also brought up, but Priscilla shot down such speculation, confirming to the audience that they had dinner prior to her leaving for the U.K.

"[Priscilla] just said, 'You know, I went to dinner with [her] before I came [here],'" Howse shared. "She said, 'Everything's good.'"

As for a so-called fallout, Howse said Priscilla noted, "That's not the case at all."

"They weren't true," Howse said Priscilla responded when asked about the feud gossip. "It was very brief, but she just said, 'Don't believe what's been said.'"

Howse also said that Priscilla added, "Riley and I get along well."

There was another instance where Priscilla became emotional, and that was while discussing Riley and her success on the Prime Video series, Daisy Jones & The Six.

"She came across as being very proud," Howse said. "She'd actually said, 'I am really proud of her. Really proud of what she's achieved.' You could see it in the face, how proud she was with the family."

As fans know, there has been a multitude of reports that Priscilla and Riley have had a complicated relationship, which was accentuated when Priscilla -- two weeks after Lisa Marie's death -- filed paperwork challenging a 2016 amendment to her daughter's will, which removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees and named Riley and her brother, Benjamin Keough, as the new co-trustees. (Benjamin died in 2020, leaving Riley as the sole heir.)

Following the legal move, a source told ET that Priscilla and Riley were not on speaking terms.

"It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla. Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member. Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren't communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers," the source shared back in February.

Fast forward to now, and Priscilla says they're all good and there's no feud between them.

As for Elvis, Howse said one of the questions submitted by an audience member was if Priscilla had ever visited a psychic with the sole purpose of speaking to Elvis.

"And she said yes, she has actually," Howse shared, "and only last year."

The question led to Priscilla claiming she once saw Elvis' spirit walking down the steps that lead to the pool at her house.

"And she said out of the corner of her [eye] she could see a man's legs -- just from the knee downwards -- walking down the steps," Howse said. "He was wearing the pants and the socks that he always used to wear."