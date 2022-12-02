Prince William Meets With Caroline Kennedy at JFK Library During Boston Visit

Prince William is meeting with an important American figure. On Friday, during the Prince of Wales' visit to Boston, the 40-year-old royal met with Caroline Kennedy at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

When William arrived at JFK Library on Friday morning, he was greeted by the late president's daughter, Caroline Kennedy, who's the current U.S. Ambassador to Australia.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Also on hand for the meeting were two of Caroline's adult children -- John, 29, and Tatiana, 32 -- whom she shares with her husband, Edwin Schlossberg. The couple are also parents to Rose, 34, who was not present on Friday.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The meeting was a notable one, as William has long said that the Earthshot Prize Awards, which he and wife Kate Middleton are in town to attend, are inspired by JFK's Moonshot, a challenge the then-president set to reach the seemingly impossible goal of landing a man on the moon within 10 years.

William posted on Instagram about his visit to JFK Library after the fact, writing, "JFK’s Moonshot continues to inspire the work of the @EarthshotPrize, and so on our final day here in Boston it’s been a pleasure to visit @jfklibrary to learn more about his life and legacy and spend time with his daughter, Ambassador Caroline Kennedy."

While William was busy with the Kennedys, Kate stepped out for a solo engagement of her own at Harvard University.

"Advances in science are at the heart of The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard," the Princess of Wales wrote on Instagram after her visit. "Great to see how international collaboration with The Centre for Early Childhood is facilitating the sharing of best practice on the early years across the Atlantic."

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Wales have had a busy few days in Boston thus far. They attended a Celtics basketball game and visited both Roca, a non-profit organization that helps at-risk youth, and Greentown Labs, where they learned about climate innovations.

Their jam-packed U.S. tour won't include an in-person visit with William's brother and sister-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a source previously told ET.