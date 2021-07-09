Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal Foundation Expresses Commitment to 'Equality and Diversity'

By royal decree! Prince William and Kate Middleton are working to increase the emphasis placed on equality and diversity within their charity, the Royal Foundation.

Recently, the charity released its 2020 Trustees and Auditor’s report, which details the internal operations, objectives, activities and aspirations for the organization.

Among the many different elements of the report, the Royal Foundation stressed the importance of focusing on creating a healthy, safe and diverse environment for all those involved in the operation of the charity, and those running the organization.

"The Royal Foundation remains committed to equality and diversity and to ensuring a positive, safe and respectful environment which promotes the wellbeing and dignity of its employees, applicants, partners, suppliers and those whose interests it represents," the report shared with the foundation's trustees.

"It aims to promote equality of opportunity and diversity and to tackle any forms of discrimination, harassment or bullying within its working environment," it continued, "whether on grounds of age, disability, gender, gender reassignment, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, race or ethnic origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation, and discrimination by association."

There was also an emphasis on the mental health of Foundation employees, as the report explained that the charity "is committed to being a mentally healthy workplace," and stressed that the Royal Foundation "offers a number of health and wellbeing initiatives to ensure that all members of the team have the right resources and support in place to ensure good mental health."

The report said that the "principles" of mental health, equality and diversity "underpin its professional behaviour and are embedded in its policies, procedures, day-to-day practices and external relationships, with staff undertaking training on diversity, inclusion and unconscious bias."

"The Foundation has been working since early 2020 to place its approach to diversity -- an an employer, partner, and designer of charitable initiatives -- at the centre of its overall strategy," the report added.

First established in 2009, the Royal Foundation was initially named The Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry, while Kate and Meghan Markle later joined as patrons.

After Harry and Meghan later stepped down from royal duties and moved to the U.S. with their infant son -- where they started their own philanthropic foundation, Archewell -- William's charity was rebranded as the The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, or simply the Royal Foundation.