Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Sparkly New Year's Photo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ringing in the new year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a new photo on Instagram celebrating the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 on Friday. In the pic, the couple have big smiles on their faces as they hold hands while sitting in the back of a car. Kate, dressed to the nines in a sparkly gold evening gown, also rests her other hand on her husband's.

The rare romantic photo, taken by London-based photographer Andrew Bramall, was accompanied by the caption, "Wishing everyone a Happy New Year!"

Over the holidays, the Duke and Duchess shared a new photo of their family Christmas card for 2021.

The sweet photo, which was taken in Jordan, features Kate and William each resting a hand on the other's knee, as they sit with their children, 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis, around them.

"Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card," read the caption.

