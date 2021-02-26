Prince Harry Says 'Toxic' Environment Led Him to 'Get My Family Out' of the U.K.

Prince Harry is not holding back. The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex made an appearance on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, which was unlike anything he'd ever done while being an active member of the royal family.

Harry and Corden got a tour of Los Angeles while on an open-top double-decker bus, and the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex remarked that this was an unusual occurrence for him. As part of the tour, Harry and Corden paid a visit to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air house, did a military obstacle course, talked about The Crown, and had high tea.

Harry also got candid with Corden about some more serious topics, including his decision to officially relinquish his duties as a senior member of the royal family. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, first stepped down on March 31, 2020, and Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes both confirmed earlier this month that the couple were officially leaving royal life after a year-long trial period.

"We all know what the British press can be like and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, 'This is toxic,'" Harry said of moving out of the United Kingdom last year and announcing his departure from the royal family. "So I did what any husband and any father would do. I was like, 'I need to get my family out of here.'"

When Corden, who is also British, commented that it must have been a difficult decision to "walk away" from the royal family and his duties, Harry shook his head at the phrasing.

"We never walked away, and as far as I'm concerned, whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away," Harry said, seemingly referencing his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's, announcement that he would be losing his royal titles and patronages. "I will always be contributing. But my life is public service, so wherever I am in the world, it's gonna be the same thing."

The sentiment was mirrored in the Sussexes' recent post-exit statement. "As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role."

Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET that the statement made by Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, did not sit well with the royal family.

"Certainly the feeling at the palace is that the tone of the email was disrespectful to the monarch," she said. "It's very unusual to hear anyone answer back to the queen, which is essentially, I suppose, what the Sussexes did in that responsive email."

It's unclear as to when Harry filmed his interview with Corden as there was no mention of Meghan's pregnancy, which was announced Valentine's Day weekend.

Harry and Meghan will also sit down with Oprah Winfrey in a 90-minute special next month. On Friday's episode of CBS This Morning, Gayle King reminded viewers that the special will be the couple's "first major broadcast interview since giving up their royal duties."

"I have heard from reliable sources, this is Oprah talking, that it's the best interview she has ever done. So I am curious, that is saying something!" said King, Winfrey's longtime best friend.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.