Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Under No Obligation' to Tell Royal Family About Interview Plans, Source Says

While it's unknown whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- who made their royal exit last year -- gave the royal family a heads up about their interview with Oprah, a royal source tells ET they are "under no obligation" to let them know about their plans.

"The Duke and Duchess are no longer working members of the royal family and therefore any decisions they take with regard to media commitments are matters for them," the source tells ET. "As non-working members of the royal family, they are under no obligation to inform the royal household of such plans."

The couple is set to sit down with Oprah for their first televised interview since their engagement. Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will air March 7, with Meghan first chatting with Oprah about their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, her marriage, motherhood, philanthropic endeavors, and how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

The two women will then be joined by Harry and will touch on their move to the U.S., expanding their family and future plans.

On Sunday, Valentine's Day, Harry and Meghan announced that they are expecting their second child together. The news came months after the former Suits star revealed that she suffered a miscarriage over the summer. The two are already parents to son Archie, whom they welcomed in May 2019.

Shortly after they announced that their family is growing, a palace spokesman shared with ET, "Her Majesty, [the] Duke of Edinburgh, [the] Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well," referring to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles.

The expectant parents' announcement was a special one, as 37 years ago, on Valentine's Day, Princess Diana shared with the world that she was pregnant with Harry.

For more on the couple, see below.