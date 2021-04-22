Prince Harry Honors Grandfather Prince Philip in Earth Day Message

Prince Harry still very much has his late grandfather, Prince Philip, on his mind. The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex narrated a new video for African Parks in honor of Earth Day, and gave Philip a special shout-out in the process.

"On this Earth Day, I reflect on generations of conservation champions, including my late grandfather, and feel proud and energized to continue doing my part in this legacy," Harry said in a statement. "This year especially, I join the incredible African Parks team and communities around the world in shared dedication to our environment and collective wellbeing."

Harry narrates the clip, which shows stunning footage of African Parks.

"These vital landscapes are helping to safeguard Africa's biodiversity, serving as a foundation for a healthy planet and delivering benefits to hundreds of thousands of people," he says.

He concludes the clip with an uplifting message, saying, "Hope starts here with the places that we are protecting now to ensure a healthy future for us all."

Prince Harry has narrated a re-release of @AfricanParks’ “Hope Starts Here" for #EarthDay. The video highlights the importance of resourcing national parks and protection areas to help deliver essentials like clean air and water, food security, jobs, education and healthcare. pic.twitter.com/OIykTqrRu4 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 22, 2021

Harry has served as the President of African Parks since 2017. The organization is comprised of 19 parks in 11 countries across Africa.

The duke recently returned to his home in California after attending his grandfather's funeral in Windsor, England, last week. His wife, Meghan Markle, was not cleared for travel as she is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, a baby girl, who is due this summer.

