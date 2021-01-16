Prince Harry 'Heartbroken' Over Royal Family Drama, Friend Tom Bradby Says

The tension among the royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down as senior members of the family has been hard for the Duke of Sussex. In fact, Harry's friend, Tom Bradby, says he's been "heartbroken" by the situation.

Bradby, who toured southern Africa with Meghan and Harry for the documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, offered insight on Sunday’s episode of ITV’s Love Your Weekend.

"I think they are feeling better, yes. So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content, the things they are doing they are quite excited by," Bradby said, per People. "I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family. You don’t necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true.”

"The situation with the family clearly isn’t ideal and it has been a very difficult year for them all, but are they unhappy out there? No, I don’t think that’s right," he continued. "I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life, I think they all do. I think William does too, I don’t think he finds it easy."

Meghan and Harry announced their intention to exit the royal family in January 2020, and have since moved to Montecito, California, where they're raising their 1-year-old son, Archie.

That big move distanced Harry and his brother, Prince William in more ways than one -- but royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told ET that the princes got a chance to reconnect over the holidays.

"There were phone and video calls over the Christmas and New Year holiday and the Sussexes sent presents to the Cambridges and vice versa," she shared. "It was an opportunity in an otherwise very busy and chaotic year for both of the families to come together and connect, albeit virtually."

"Things are a lot better between William and Harry. If you go back a year at that stage, these brothers were barely on talking terms," she recalled. "When William went to the Sandringham Summit, he was so angry with his brother. He couldn't even face going to that lunch with the Queen. He only went for the meetings, such was his frustration and feeling of disappointment about what his brother had done and how Harry was handling the situation."

See more in the video below.