Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show PDA, Hug Athletes, During Day Two of The Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off day two of the Invictus Games with more sweet moments. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent their Easter in The Hauge, Netherlands, with a full day of events. Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, arrived during the athletics portion hand in hand. The royals dressed casually for the day. The Duke wore a black fleece with the Invictus Games logo and beige pants.

The Duchess wore blue jeans and a white jacket by Brandon Maxwell. The ever-stylish Duchess completed her look with suede pumps by Manolo Blahnik. Harry and Meghan showed little PDA as they chatted with competitors. The pair also stopped to pet one of the athlete’s dogs.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The pair were also photographed sharing a group hug with team UK member, Lisa Johnston. Harry and Meghan sat next to each other as they watched the sitting volleyball competition. Meghan ended her day out with the prince after the match. Harry, who founded the annual competition, watched the Archery match solo.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Meghan and Harry’s eventful day two comes after they put their love on display, Saturday, during the opening ceremony. The couple held hands as they walked the yellow carpet at at Zuiderpark in The Hague, Netherlands.

Harry and Meghan shared a kiss as the Duke made his way to the stage to give a speech, shortly after his wife delivered a passionate speech.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

During the ceremony, the couple each took the stage to celebrate the resilience of the athletes and give a special shoutout to members of team Ukraine. Meghan, who attended the games alongside her husband in 2017, 2018, and 2019, is scheduled to attend the first couple days of the event.

The Invictus Games runs until April 22.