Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Financially Independent Months After Announcing Royal Exit

Just months after announcing they were stepping down from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are financially independent. ET has confirmed the couple has paid back funds used to renovate Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England, and are no longer receiving financial support from the Prince of Wales.

“A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex,” a spokesperson for Frogmore Cottage, where the couple lived before moving to California, says. “This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty the Queen, and will remain the U.K. residence of The Duke and his family.”

Upon announcing their royal exit in January, the couple said they would “work to become financially independent.” Part of the decision involved paying back the $3.1 million that they spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage.

The source says the money has been paid back in full to cover all structural renovations that were made as they transformed the residence into their family home, including electrical wiring, flooring and plumbing. The source added that they also paid for all furnishings and appliances themselves.

Another source confirmed that the couple is no longer being financially supported by Harry's father, Prince Charles. "The Sussexes are no longer receiving financial support from the Prince of Wales,” the source said.

Frogmore Cottage is owned by the Queen, and Harry and Meghan moved there in April 2019, almost a year after their wedding.

The renovations were originally paid for by the Sovereign Grant, a fund set aside for the royals, which is largely comprised of taxpayer money. A spokesperson for the couple also confirmed to ET on Monday that Harry has paid the money back.

With the couple now financially independent, they are moving forward with their new life in California, having signed a reported multimillion-dollar production deal with Netflix.

ET recently learned that the deal will involve scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming. The focus of the content will be on issues they're passionate about and which their non-profit, Archewell, supports.

Meanwhile, ET has also learned that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip -- who have been staying with a small “bubble” of staff at Windsor Castle instead of Buckingham Palace since March due to the coronavirus pandemic -- will be on the move in coming days.

“The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will depart Balmoral Castle during the week commencing Sept. 14 to spend time privately on the Sandringham Estate," a source tells ET.



It is also understood that the Queen’s schedule remains under review, as well as future engagements involving audiences.

“Her Majesty’s intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace for selected audiences and engagements,” the source says. “These plans will be kept under review and will of course be subject to all relevant guidance and advice."

See more on the royals below.

Reporting by Carolyn Greenspan