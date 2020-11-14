'Pretty Little Liars' Star Sasha Pieterse Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Hudson Sheaffer

Sasha Pieterse is officially a mom! The Pretty Little Liars star announced on Instagram on Friday that she had given birth to her first child with her husband, Hudson Sheaffer. The new mom posted the first photo of her baby boy, named Hendrix Wade, and a shot of her and her husband with their new bundle of joy.

"One week ago today our lives changed forever. After 27 hours of labor Hendrix Wade Sheaffer made his grand entrance on November 6th at 5:39am weighing in at 7lbs 14oz and 20.5 inches tall," she captioned the sweet pics. "We are absolutely in love with him and we still can’t believe he’s ours 🤍."

The 24-year-old actress announced she was pregnant in May, on her and Sheaffer's second wedding anniversary.

"We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you ✨ we will be welcoming a precious little human this October!" Pieterse captioned a black-and-white image of her husband kissing her bare baby bump on Instagram. "Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time). Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!"

"@hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place," she continued. "You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I'm with you, luckily that's all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter Happy Anniversary baby!"

In July, she shared a topless photo of herself holding her baby bump.

"Already sleep deprived but enjoying every moment," she wrote. "During this life changing time I am especially aware and in awe of the power of women. Watching my body transform to give life is an unexplainable joy. Love on the women around you, always."

In September, she shared more stunning maternity pictures, writing, "We can't wait to meet this baby."

