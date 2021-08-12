'Pretty Little Liars' Star Ian Harding Married Sophie Hart Nearly 2 Years Ago

Ian Harding is a married man -- and has been for awhile! A rep for the 34-year-old Pretty Little Liars actor confirms to ET that Harding tied the knot with Sophie Hart nearly two years ago.

Hart is a Los Angeles-based photographer, who photographed the cover of Harding's 2017 memoir, Odd Birds.

On Tuesday, Harding implied that he was on vacation with Hart, sharing a photo of himself shirtless, which he tagged her in. Harding frequently tags Hart in his solo pics on Instagram, suggesting that she often takes his pic.

"One of the best things about vacation is being able to post hairy thirst traps," he captioned the shot.

In June, Harding shared the first photo that appeared to show him wearing a wedding ring. He seemed to confirm as much in another post later that month, as well as one in August.

Harding first appeared on Hart's Instagram back in 2014, when she posted a pic of him in honor of his birthday. In the caption, she called the actor "the most kind, thoughtful, and brilliantly talented person I know."

He's popped up on her page a few times since then. In 2016, she shared several photos of Harding in a suit as well as one of him during their travels. She later celebrated the announcement and release of his book.

On Harding's Instagram, the pair last appeared in a shot together in March, when they posed for a selfie in honor of International Women's Day. In the caption, Harding called Hart "the funniest talent bomb there ever was."

