President Joe Biden Cuddles Baby Grandson Beau During Inauguration Day Special

Joe Biden isn't letting his inauguration day TV special keep him from being an adorable grandpa. The newly sworn in commander-in-chief warmed audiences' hearts on Wednesday during the Celebrating America TV special as he cuddled up to his infant grandson.

During Demi Lovato's performance of the Bill Withers classic "Lovely Day," Joe was spotted holding his grandson, Beau Biden, in his arms while they watched the performance together on a monitor.

Joe was clearly beaming, even under his face mask, as he hugged his young grandson -- the child of Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his wife, Melissa Cohen. Beau is named in tribute to the president's late son, Joseph "Beau" Biden III, who died in 2015 at the age of 46, following a cancer battle.

Many watching the special couldn't get over how loving and caring the 78-year-old president was, and marveled at the heartwarming moment, in which the infant Beau appeared to wave to the singer on the screen.

I was more or less holding it together until I learned the baby’s name is Beau. https://t.co/jQ4LoC7cAe — Hari Sevugan (@HariSevugan) January 21, 2021

POP OF THE UNITED STATES: @JoeBiden dances with his grandson, Beau, at The White House during his primetime #Inauguration broadcast. pic.twitter.com/q6T1UqUddF — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) January 21, 2021

Our President holding his grandson Beau tonight



Is EVERYTHING



😭💙😭💙😭💙😭💙😭💙#BidenHarrisInauguration #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/9iKyT3omMQ — Mara McEwin (@maramcewin) January 21, 2021

Omg Baby Beau waving to @ddlovato is the cutest thing ever. — Brittany Kaplan (@BrittanyLKaplan) January 21, 2021

My fav moment, Joe Biden holding his grand baby kinda jamming with him. That is a class and grace. ❤️ — Gyspsy (@gypsyqueen179) January 21, 2021

It really is a new day or at least a new evening as @joebiden @flotus and grandkids rock out to Demi Lovato pic.twitter.com/pmYecyxC4z — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) January 21, 2021

However, baby Beau wasn't the only Biden grandkid who stole the spotlight on Inauguration Day!

Hunter's daughter Maisy, 20, rocked a killer floral look, while her 21-year-old sister Finnegan donned a stylish cocktail dress, while Naomi, 26, stood out in a captivating fuchsia ensemble.

Natalie Biden, daughter of Joe's late son and his wife, Hallie, looked radiant in a cream gown, while Joe's daughter, Ashley, looked like a stylish super spy in a full tuxedo.

Joe Biden's Grandkids and Daughter Ashley Stun in Glamorous Looks on Inauguration Night https://t.co/yGGmcWIZT7 — candacemariecooper (@candies2639) January 21, 2021

For more on the fun and fabulous styles that shined bright at Wednesday's historical inauguration ceremony, check out the video below.