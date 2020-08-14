Premios Juventud 2020 Best Moments, From Natti Natasha to Ricky Martin and More

Premios Juventud 2020 was a night to remember. The annual Univision awards show looked a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the Latinx stars still brought their A-game to entertain their fans.

Sebastián Yatra, Gentefied star Julissa Calderon, Ana Patricia Gámez, Francisca Lachapel and Borja Voces all brought their own flavor as hosts of the three-hour celebration, as the artists accepted their trophies. From grooving performances, powerful speeches, memorial tributes and more, here are the major moments from Premios Juventud 2020.

Pitbull Gets the Crowd Going

Mr. Worldwide was the second act of the night, delivering an energizing performance of his latest song, "I Believe That We Will Win." Sharply dressed in an all-white suit with red leather gloves, Pitbull and his slew of dancers -- also in sizzling white ensembles -- got the virtual crowd on their feet.

Mr. 305 was also the recipient of the Agente de Cambio awards for using his platform to bring change and help the Latinx community. The award was given to Pitbull by his old teacher, Hope Martinez, who Pitbull said "changed his life" and believed in him when no one else did.

During his acceptance speech, Pitbull also thanked his many mentors, and gave a shoutout to the students in his SLAM Sports Leadership and Management charter schools.

Natti Natasha Sizzles in Red Latex

The Dominican singer was on fire as she performed "Qué Mal Te Fue." Performing in a red latex bodysuit with matching sleeves and thigh-high boots, she laid on top of a circular watermelon-inspired stage. Natti was accompanied by dancers who also stunned in blue latex bodysuits.

Cristian Castro's Classic Medley

It was a blast from the past when the beloved Mexico singer kicked off his PJ performance with the ballad "Cuando Vuelva La Vida." He then treated fans to "Lloviendo Estrellas," which transitioned to "Por Amarte Así" and then his mega-hit "Azul."

"Thank you. For a world filled with peace, love and good health," Castro said after his set, sending a virtual hug to his fans and viewers.

Becky G Encourages People to Vote

This year, the Mexican American singer led the way for social change and activism. Becky has used her platform to amplify various organizations and causes that are near and dear to her heart.

Becky virtually accepted her award from her Inglewood, California, home, where she shared that she's just getting started with her activism and giving back. "I will always use my platform to help," she noted. "This wouldn't happen if it wasn't for those who have come before me and have fought for justice, shared their experiences and stories, the good and the bad."

After acknowledging a handful of people who have inspired her, she encouraged everyone to go out and vote. "This year, I urge you to use your voice, take action and vote with me," Becky said.

.@iambeckyg demostrando la gran persona que es y el gran corazón que tiene ❤️. #PremiosJuventud. pic.twitter.com/ml55tOiB1z — Premios Juventud (@PremiosJuventud) August 14, 2020

Ricky Martin Inspires Fans to Give Back

The Puerto Rican heartthrob, through his Ricky Martin Foundation, has been giving back to his community for years. He's also been active in the fight against COVID-19, helping hospitals and cities to get the protective gear they need.

"Being an agent of change has been a constant in my life. In a world with so much injustice, misery and need, promoting change is part of my foundation's mission," he expressed. "It's also my personal mission to work to change the injustices, change hate for love, rejection for acceptance and inequality for equality. That is what inspires me."

He concluded by encouraging all to be agents of change.

CNCO's Choreographed Moves Light Up the Stage

The five singers -- Joel Pimentel, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, and Zabdiel De Jesús -- showed off their best dance moves on a colorful basketball court. The quintet performed a sizzling rendition of their hit song "Honey Boo," with fans clamoring online for more!

LATIN KINGS



CNCO ROMPE PJ pic.twitter.com/GqBcWZS29B — Gali🌷 (@tomftcnco) August 14, 2020

Ozuna Brings the Sugar and Spice With His Performance

El Negrito de Ojos Claros delighted his fans by singing "Caramelo" while on a bubblegum and candy-inspired green screen, which also included a giant pink gummy bear. Ozuna then transitioned to singing his collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas, "Mamacita."

Selena Quintanilla Tribute Brings the Nostalgia

Celebrating 25 years since the Queen of Tejano music's death, Danna Paola, Ally Brooke, Natti Natasha and Greeicy Rendon performed a medley of Selena's greatest hits. The singers performed "Como La Flor," "Amor Prohibido," "Baila Esta Cumbia" and "Fotos y Recuerdos."

See more Premios Juventud 2020 coverage below.