Pregnant Sadie Robertson Reveals Sex of Baby After Battling COVID-19

Sadie Robertson is having a baby girl. The pregnant Duck Dynasty star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo from her and husband Christian Huff's gender reveal.

Robertson, 23, jumped in the air with excitement as she and Huff were sprayed with pink paint in the pic. Huff, 22, smiled wide while holding onto his wife's hand. A giant "Baby Huff" sign was displayed behind them, alongside pink, blue and white balloons.

"BABY GIRL WE LOVE YOUUUU," Robertson captioned her photo, which received comments of congratulations from fans and celeb friends.

"YAY!!!!!!!!!!😍😍😍😍😍😍 Oh my goodness I am so happy for you!" Dancing with the Stars pro -- and new mom -- Lindsay Arnold wrote.

Candace Cameron Bure added, "Yay!!💕 Congrats 💕."

"Congratulations!!!" Bachelor alum Catherine Lowe commented. "So so exciting!"

Huff added another pic of himself and Robertston covered in pink paint. "Sadie’s pregnant, I’m the father and the child is a girl💗," he captioned the shot.

Robertson and Huff's gender reveal comes soon after their recovery from COVID-19. The reality star revealed last month that she was hospitalized last month after contracting the virus. Huff, as well as Robertson's mom and sister, also tested positive for coronavirus.

“All the physical pain on top of the loneliness of it, the isolation of it, makes you feel this depression that is something that I’d never experienced before," Robertson recently revealed on her podcast, WHOA That's Good.

"I'm not going to lie, I cried a lot," she added. "It’s really a dark sickness."

Roberston detailed her symptoms -- including brain fog, body aches, a loss of taste and smell and difficulty sleeping despite being "so tired" -- and encouraged fans to take COVID-19 seriously.

"I am a very healthy person, I exercise a lot and eat pretty good. I take care of myself. I honestly thought if I got COVID it would not be that bad. But no, I had it horribly,” she expressed. "So don't think you're just going to be fine... it is a really tough sickness that you don't want to get."

See more in the video below.