Pregnant Meghan Trainor Says Her Baby Is Breech at 36 Weeks

Meghan Trainor is in the final stretch of her pregnancy. The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to update fans as she prepares to welcome her first child, and shared that her baby is breech at 36 weeks.

"Preggo update: Baby is breech again at 36 weeks so I’ve been laying upside down on my couch everyday lol," she wrote alongside a glam maternity photo. "Other than that we are doing amazing and we’re ready to meet this baby!!!!"

"Also nowadays I don’t look anything like this but damn we looked good this day🤣," Trainor added. "Big thanks to the team!! 💚."

Trainor, who is due to give birth in early February, has been open about the "bumps in the road" she's experienced on her pregnancy journey. During a December appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the GRAMMY winner said she has gestational diabetes.

"I got gestational diabetes, but so many women have it," she shared. "It was just the unknowing. I didn't know what it was. It's like a genetics thing. My mom had it and she didn't even give me a full warning."

Gestational diabetes can cause high blood sugar that can affect a pregnancy and a baby's health, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"I just watch what I eat now. I write everything now," Trainor said. "I check my blood. And we're good now. I've been crushing it. It's like a game for me and I'm winning. It's nice to know we're both healthy."

In an October interview with ET, the singer revealed she and husband Daryl Sabara had a unisex name picked out for their baby, which they're keeping a secret for now. See more in the video below.