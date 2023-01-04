Pregnant Keke Palmer Glows on Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson: See the Photos!

Keke Palmer is fully leaning into everything that comes with her growing family, including taking time for some serious rest and relaxation. On Tuesday, the mom-to-be shared photos of her babymoon with boyfriend Darius Jackson, and reflected on how she's "really proud of myself for resting this trip."

"I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation. I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season," the 29-year-old captioned the gallery of images of her and Jackson on their tropical vacation.

Explaining that said theme of the season is "rest," Palmer noted how she's spent "many seasons sacrificing." The actress shared that although she embraces that part of her personality because she learned it from her dad, she believes that "every season we are meant to embrace something new."

"This season I am going to learn how to really take it easy. how to go slow (or slower than I have which is speedy for the average ♍️) because it definitely doesn’t mean my drive and passion will end, just transform and evolve through a different tool," Palmer mused.

She concluded her post by writing, "The point is. Everything that’s going to come is already in motion. All I have to do is enjoy. Be grateful and reap the benefits of those that came before me, all the sacrifices, all the prayers and all the power to be intentional and at EASE."

Palmer also shared that she is starting to feel her little one move. "&& btw this baby moving thing is weirdddddd. slide four is how I feel about that ❤️," she wrote, referencing a photo of her looking perplexed in the carousel.

The Nope star first announced her pregnancy news during her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last month.

She took the stage for her monologue wearing a tight-fitting blazer that seemingly tried to hide her baby bump -- but she used the platform to announce her exciting news.

"I'm especially glad to be here, though, because there's some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I want to set the record straight -- I am," she declared while simultaneously pulling open her jacket and revealing her baby bump.

Since then, she's been sharing her journey to motherhood with fans and friends through social media.

Check out the video below for more on Palmer's exciting pregnancy news!