Pregnant Fantasia Barrino Reveals Sex of Third Child

Fantasia Barrino is gearing up to welcome her baby girl! The American Idol alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the sex of her baby on the way.

Videos posted on Barrino's Instagram Story from her gender reveal party on Tuesday evening show pink fireworks erupting into the night sky. Her family cheers in the clip, shouting their excitement for the singer's soon-to-be bundle of joy.

Barrino also shared the news with an Instagram post of a cartoon baby sitting with a balloon display. "It’s A Girl," she captioned the pic.

The baby girl will be Barrino's first child with husband Kendall Taylor. She is already mom to two children -- Dallas Xavier, 8, and Zion Quari, 19 -- from a previous relationship, while Taylor is also dad to a son named Treyshaun.

Barrino announced her pregnancy in November, sharing that she and Taylor -- whom she married in 2015 -- struggled to conceive.

"God I Want To Thank You!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "You Gave Us A Seed even when the Doctor said that one of my Tubes were Closed you said Different. @salute1st I Love You King and I can't wait to see who He or She acts like 😂#preggo #preggy Only God Can Do It 🙏🏾."

