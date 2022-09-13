Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's Going to Need More Food Than What the Emmys Provided

Chrissy Teigen appeared to thoroughly enjoy her time at the 2022 Emmys on Monday night alongside husband John Legend, but there was one thing she was disappointed in -- the amount of food she received. The pregnant 36-year-old cookbook author took to Twitter while sitting at the star-studded awards ceremony to joke about needing more than the snacks they provided.

"Oh I’m gonna need more than this lol," Teigen wrote alongside a picture of the 43-year-old singer holding up a small box of snacks which had dried apricots, mixed nuts, chocolate covered pretzels and a few more items.

oh I’m gonna need more than this lol pic.twitter.com/ruoX6ejUVm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 12, 2022

The couple was all smiles as they walked the red carpet together earlier in the night. Teigen showed off her growing baby bump in a stunning pink-and-black, long-sleeve metallic patterned gown, while Legend -- who performed his song, "Pieces," during the emotional "In Memoriam" segment -- wore an all-white suit with a black bow tie.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Teigen announced news of their growing family in early August, nearly two years after she and Legend lost their son, Jack, in the middle of her pregnancy. In her post, Teigen shared how scary it was to go public with her pregnancy after such a devastating loss.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," she wrote alongside a pic showing off her bare bump. "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing."

"Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!" she concluded her post.

Since then, Teigen has shared adorable moments from this pregnancy journey, which have included spending a lot of time traveling with Legend and their daughter, Luna, 6, and son, Miles, 3. The family recently traveled to Italy where they spent time on the water, ate great food, and simply enjoyed their time together, which Teigen documented in dozens of Instagram posts and Stories.