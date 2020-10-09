Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Is on Bed Rest for the Next 2 Weeks

Chrissy Teigen is going to be taking it easy for the next couple of weeks. The 34-year-old model took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that, amid her third pregnancy, she's been put on a two-week-long bed rest.

"I’m on official 2 week bed rest :(," she wrote. "I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so s**t is about to get... astonishingly ugly."

After one Twitter user joked that Teigen's bed rest will cause "chaos" on Twitter, the model quipped, "are u saying I will use this time to ... be here on the internet??? I dont think so sir!!!"

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, already share Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. Over the weekend, Teigen shared a sweet clip of her eldest child helping her get an ultrasound.

"On weekends we freak out! Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut," she admitted in the caption. "One day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters."

"But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own," Teigen continued. "All is well."

