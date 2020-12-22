Pregnant Bindi Irwin Celebrates Hitting 26 Weeks With Sweet Baby Bump Pic

Bindi Irwin's baby girl is growing! The 22-year-old conservationist took to her Instagram Story on Monday to show off her baby bump at the 26-week mark of her pregnancy.

In the sweet pic, Irwin, wearing jeans and a black shirt, gives her fans a shot of her profile as she cradles her bump.

"26 weeks tomorrow," Irwin wrote. "Oh how I love you."

Instagram

Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, announced her pregnancy back in August. The next month, they revealed that they're expecting a baby girl.

Irwin previously shared a pic of her growing bump at the 20-week mark. Last month, she gave fans a peek at her "active" daughter by sharing her ultrasound video.

"This is so exciting. Look at our daughter!" Irwin told Powell in the clip. "She's so beautiful."

"Wow, you can see her heartbeat there," Powell responded. "Oh my goodness, she is beautiful."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.