Post Malone Gives Update After Suffering Dramatic Fall Onstage

Post Malone is giving an update on his condition after suffering a scary fall during a show on Saturday. During the St. Louis stop of his Twelve Carat tour, the 28-year-old was performing his hit single, “Circles” when he fell in what appeared to be a hole in the middle of the stage.

On Sunday, the rapper took to social media to share an update with his fans after going to the hospital.

“Hey St. Louis, I f***ing love you guys so much,” the “Better Now” rapper told the camera as he gave a thumbs up. “Thank you for the patience. Thank you for putting up with my dumba**.”

Malone went on to explain what happened on stage during the incident.

love you guys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/eneJWf30fM — Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022

“Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar's on the guitar stand and it goes down. And there’s this big a** hole,” he said. “So, I go around there, and I turned the corner and busted my a**. Winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good.”

He continued, “We just got back from the hospital. And everything’s good. Everything's good. They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking a** on the tour. I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis. I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show. And next time I'm around this way, we’re going to do a two-hour show for you so we can make up for the couple missed songs that we missed.”

The rapper ended his message by thanking his fans for staying while he was checked out, following the fall.

“And thank you guys for your support and thank you for your love,” he said. “And thanks for hanging around even though I got my ass kicked by myself. I love you guys so much. Thank you and have a great night. Thank you St. Louis.”

In videos captured by fans, the musician appeared to be in pain as he rolled around the stage while medical personnel surrounded him as he held his stomach.

Malone exited the stage and returned 15 minutes later. The “I Like You” rapper offered an apology to his fans before taking a drink of a beer and continuing his set.

When he returned to the stage, Malone joked that he “busted his a**” and thanked his fans for their patience as they waited for the show to continue.

Malone is set to continue the Twelve Carat tour in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday.