Post Malone and Lil Nas X Lead 2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominations -- See the Full List!

The Billboard Music Awards nominations are here! On Tuesday, nominees in two categories were announced on the Today show, with followup announcements made on Billboard.com and Twitter throughout the morning.

Post Malone leads the pack with 16 nominations, followed by Lil Nas X with 13. Billie Eilish and Khalid both scored 12 nominations. Lizzo (11), Kanye West (nine), Taylor Swift (six), and Justin Bieber (four) were other multi-nominated artists.

The awards for Billboard Chart Achievement, Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration are fan-voted categories. Voting will open on Oct. 1st.

Originally set to take place in April, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards were rescheduled to Wednesday, Oct. 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the date has changed, the host has not, with Kelly Clarkson returning to helm the show.

This year’s awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020. Nominees and winners are based on fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data/Nielsen Music.

Keep scrolling for this year's nominees.

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish

Lover, Taylor Swift

Free Spirit, Khalid

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

Top Hot 100 Song

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi

"bad guy," Billie Eilish

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Top Male Artist

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top New Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist

Elton John

Metallica

Pink

Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyonce

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Juice Wrld

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John

Metallica

Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Hillsong UNITED

Kanye West

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West

Top Soundtrack

Aladdin

Descendants 3

Frozen II

K-12, Melanie Martinez

The Dirt, Motley Crue

Top R&B Album

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce

Changes, Justin Bieber

Indigo, Chris Brown

Free Spirit, Khalid

Over It, Summer Walker

Top Rap Album

Kirk, DaBaby

Death Race For Love, Juice Wrld

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

So Much Fun, Young Thug

Top Country Album

Experiment, Kane Brown

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

GIRL, Maren Morris

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Album

III, The Lumineers

We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Fear Inoculum, Tool

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Top Latin Album

Oasis, J Balvin and Bad Bunny

Gangalee, Farruko

11:11, Maluma

Utopia, Romeo Santos

Suenos, Sech

Top Dance/Electronic Album

TIM, Avicii

World War Joy, The Chainsmokers

Ascend, Illenium

Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello

Different World, Alan Walker

Top Christian Album

Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music

Only Jesus, Casting Crowns

People, Hillsong UNITED

Victorious, Skillet

Jesus is King, Kanye West

Top Gospel Album

Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin

Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers

The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell

Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir

Jesus is King, Kanye West

Top Streaming Song

"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake

"bad guy," Billie Eilish

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Ran$om," Lil Tecca

"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone and Swae Lee

Top Selling Song

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi

"bad guy," Billie Eilish

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

Top Radio Song

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi

"Sucker," Jonas Brothers

"Talk," Khalid

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

Top Collab

"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone and Swae Lee

"I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

Top R&B Song

"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake

"Juicy," Doja Cat and Tyga

"Talk," Khalid

"Good As Hell," Lizzo

"Heartless," The Weeknd

Top Rap Song

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Ran$om," Lil Tecca

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone and Swae Lee

"Wow," Post Malone

Top Country Song

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

"The Bones," Maren Morris

"One Man Band," Old Dominion

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"Whiskey Glasses," Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Song

"Bad Liar," Imagine Dragons

"I Think I'm Okay," Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker

"Hey Look Ma, I Made It," Panic! At The Disco

"Chlorine," Twenty One Pilots

"The Hype," Twenty One Pilots

Top Latin Song

"China," Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna and J Balvin

"Callaita," Bad Bunny and Tainy

"Con Calma," Daddy Yankee ft. Snow

"No Me Conoce," Jhay Cortez, J Balvin and Bad Bunny

"Otro Trago," Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Anuel AA

Top Dance/Electronic Song

"Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)," Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin

"Close To Me," Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee

"Good Things Fall Apart," Illenium & Jon Bellion

"Higher Love," Kygo x Whitney Houston

"Here With Me," Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES

Top Christian Son g

"Raise A Hallelujah," Bethel Music, Jonathan David Hesler & Melissa Hesler

"Nobody," Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West

"Rescue," Lauren Daigle

"God Only Knows," for KING & COUNTRY

"Follow God," Kanye West

Top Gospel Song

"Love Theory," Kirk Franklin

"Closed on Sunday," Kanye West

"Follow God," Kanye West

"On God," Kanye West

"Selah," Kanye West

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.