‘Pose’ Star Angelica Ross to Make Broadway History as Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago’

After garnering attention for her groundbreaking roles in Pose and American Horror Story, Angelica Ross is about to make history with her Broadway debut. Ross will become the first openly transgender woman to play a leading role on Broadway when she takes over as Roxie Hart in the long-running Chicago, starting in September.

Ross will step into the iconic role for a limited, eight-week engagement through November while also following in the footsteps of notable film and TV stars to take on Roxie, including Pamela Anderson , Mel B, Christie Brinkley, Erika Jayne, Brandy Norwood, Melanie Griffith, Robin Givens and many, many more.

As Roxie, Ross will continue to break down barriers for the transgender community on stage. The announcement of her historic leading role follows the 2022 Tonys, where A Strange Loop breakout L Morgan Lee became the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an award while Peppermint, Kate Bornstein and Ty Defoe all took the stage in the same month in 2018.



"'Chicago's Roxie Hart is one of the most recognizable, iconic, and beloved characters in the history of Broadway, and a true talent like Angelica Ross will delight audiences with her impressive acting, singing and performance skills. Angelica is also a respected leader in the transgender community, and joins L Morgan Lee as trans women of color currently starring on Broadway," said Anthony Allen Ramos, the Vice President of Communications & Talent for GLAAD, after the casting was announced.