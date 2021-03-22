'Pose' Cast Commemorates Wrapping Production on Final Season With Emotional Posts

Pose is coming to an end, and members of the cast and crew are commemorating the bittersweet moment with heartfelt messages and behind-the-scenes snapshots.

In the early hours of the morning on Saturday, the series wrapped production on the third and final season of the beloved FX series, and the occasion proved to be deeply emotional for many involved.

"At 3:40am ET, we called a series wrap on POSE," writer, director and producer Janet Mock tweeted, alongside a series of touching photos showing the cast hugging and smiling on set.

"There are no words to describe the abundance this show and these people brought into my life," she added. "LIVE. WERK. POSE. FOREVER."

Pose co-creator Steven Canals shared a snapshot of himself holding a small window frame with broken glass inside, which made up one of the show's many sets. Attached is a small card that reads, "Congratulations on 3 terrific seasons, with love from the Art Department."

"Last night at 3:30am we wrapped the @PoseOnFX series finale. As a wrap gift, the art department gave me one of the broken windows (it’s not real glass) from Blanca’s apartment," Canals wrote. "Excuse me while I weep. I’ll always love the House of Evangelista. #PoseFX."

Meanwhile, series star MJ Rodriguez shared a powerful post celebrating the show's impact on her life and on the world.

"And just like that... it’s a Wrap," Rodriguez captioned a blue House of Evangelista banner flag. "I couldn’t have asked for a better cast and crew to work on long side. The long hours, Emotional pull , The early calls were all worth it in the end."

"This show has changed my life, And I wouldn’t have it any other way," Rodriguez continued. "So thank you pose fam, we did it! We changed the world, and we showed them how to love a bit harder again!"

Here's how some of the other castmates and crew members commemorated the memorable occasion.

The seven-episode third and final season debuts May 2 on FX. For more on the award-winning series, check out the video below.