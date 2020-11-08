Portia de Rossi Says Wife Ellen DeGeneres Is 'Doing Great' Amid Workplace Investigation

Ellen DeGeneres is doing just fine amid allegations about the "toxic" work environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, according to her wife, Portia de Rossi.

In a new video obtained by Page Six, a photographer captured de Rossi out on a walk with her mother, Margaret, in Santa Barbara, California, over the weekend. When the photographer asked how DeGeneres is holding up right now, de Rossi replied, she's "doing great."

The photographer also asked whether DeGeneres would be continuing her talk show. "Yes, she is," de Rossi responded.

The Arrested Development star showed her support for DeGeneres earlier this month when she posted a graphic that read "I Stand By Ellen" on Instagram.

"To all our fans....we see you," she captioned it. "Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks. #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres #IStandByEllen ‪#IstandByEllenDeGeneres ‬ #ellendegeneres #ellen #theellenshow #ellenshow #bekindtooneanother."

As ET previously reported, Warner Bros. Television sent an internal memo to staffers last month, informing them that WarnerMedia would be seeking the services of an independent third-party firm to interview current and former employees about their experiences behind the scenes on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, after one current and 10 former employees anonymously spoke with BuzzFeed News about their negative experiences working on the program.

In an internal letter sent to show staff, which was obtained by ET, DeGeneres apologized and affirmed that she was committed to "having conversations about fairness and justice."

ET learned that a virtual staff meeting was also recently held to update show employees on the investigation into alleged workplace misconduct. ET was told that there are staff who feel hopeful there will be positive change on the production side of the show and more involvement from DeGeneres herself. New episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show are slated to begin filming in September.

