Porsha Williams Leaving 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' After 9 Seasons

After nine seasons on the franchise, Porsha Williams is saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The reality star and activist announced her departure on Thursday, just days after her co-star, Cynthia Bailey, revealed that she would also be departing the franchise ahead of its upcoming 14th season.

"After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter," Williams wrote on Instagram. "This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one."

Thanking Bravo, Andy Cohen, and the RHOA producers and crew, Williams continued, "I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I've dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you."

"Don't worry though, I’ll be back on your TV very soon," she concluded. "I can't wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16. As for the rest, you’ll just have to wait and see! Love ya!"

Cohen shared a sweet comment on Williams' post, writing, "What a run. What an evolution. As we discussed, I’m gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye."

Following the news of Bailey's departure earlier this week, ET learned that casting for RHOA's season 14 is "still coming together." The show is likely not going to start production until late October. The length of Kenya Moore's run on Dancing With the Stars is likely to play a factor in that start date.

ET spoke with Moore earlier this month, who teased possible changes coming to the RHOA cast.

"[There will] definitely be a cast shakeup," she said at the time. "Some new faces... and some old faces not there."

See more in the video below.