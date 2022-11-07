Pippa Middleton Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With James Matthews

Pippa Middleton is a mom of three! The 38-year-old author and her husband, James Matthews welcomed their third child, a girl, according to People.

The publication reports that Kate Middleton’s younger sister welcomed a daughter a couple weeks ago.

News of Middleton’s pregnancy broke in June when she appeared at the Party at the Palace concert held in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. At the time, her growing baby bump was visible as she sported a light green dress for the occasion.

Chris Jackson/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Along with her husband and her sister -- who watched the concert with Prince William and their two oldest children --Middleton attended with her brother, James Middleton, his wife, Alizée Thévenet, and her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Pippa, 38, and James, 46, tied the knot in 2017. In March 2021, the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Grace. At the time, a source told Hello!, "She's perfect. Everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

Pippa and James are also parents to 3-year-old son Arthur. Shortly after his birth, the writer opened up about her firstborn. "Starting my son Arthur swimming at 4 months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water," she shared inside of Waitrose Kitchen magazine.

"He's now 6 months old, and swimming is one of our favorite activities," she added. "The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion.”