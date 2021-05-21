Pink Wishes She Had 'Reached Out More' to Britney Spears

Pink wishes she had been there for Britney Spears back in the day. The 41-year-old singer was on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and was asked by a fan about the recent New York Times' documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which focuses on Spears' conservatorship.

"I love Britney. Here's the thing about all of us voyeurs, none of us know what's going on, we're not there," Pink shared of her impression of the documentary. "And I would like to. I think we all would like to."

Pink added that she and fans alike feel a "fierce protectiveness" over Spears, saying, "For good reason, she's a sweetheart. She's incredibly sweet. All I know is she's incredibly sweet and I want her to be happy."

The "Try" singer admitted that she watched the documentary, saying, "I did, and I felt sad that back then I didn't know, back in the day, in the early days, I didn't know. Like, I'm a strong person. I could have reached out more."

The mother of two added, "I just feel helpless. I don't like feeling helpless or powerless. And I can only imagine how she feels. She could have used some support. The media tore her apart and the paparazzi are scum. And I wish I could have just reached out, gave her a hug."

Pink and Spears co-starred with Beyonce in an iconic 2004 gladiator-themed Pepsi commercial for the Super Bowl.

Pink recently opened up about being pitted against Spears and Christina Aguilera early in their careers.

"It was so unfair to all the girls," Pink told People. "None of us wanted that... I love Britney -- she used to carry around my album."