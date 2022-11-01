Phoebe Robinson's 'Everything's Trash' Canceled After One Season on Freeform

Freeform has opted not to renew Everything's Trash -- the comedy series starring, written by and executive produced by Phoebe Robinson -- after one season on the network, ET has confirmed.

Inspired by Robinson's book of essays with a similar name, Everything's Trash, But It's Okay, the series premiered on July 13 and wrapped its first season run on Sept. 7. The comedy features a fictionalized version of the 2 Drope Queens star -- also named Phoebe -- a "30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn." When her older brother, Jayden, launches a political campaign, Phoebe is forced to start her adulting "journ-journ."

Although Phoebe has a loaded base of fans, she suffers from an empty bank account. Unfortunately, the former doesn't seem to be doing much for the latter.

The series also stars Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm.

"For this to finally come to fruition, after three years of development, is really exciting and I hope that people love this show and that it resonates with them," Robinson shared with ET ahead of the show's premiere, detailing the series' long journey which included reshooting the pilot episode after initially filming in California rather than New York City.

"I really want it to be like, 'Adulthood is ever-changing and you go through many evolutions of yourself,'" she explained of Everything's Trash's grand theme. "I know that Black women are held with such a high expectation of like, you have to represent and you have to live a certain way. Your hair has to be a certain thing. Your body has to be a certain thing. And [this] was really kind of being like, 'Well, no.'"

According to Deadline, which first broke the news of the show's cancellation, Everything's Trash's10-episode run was Freeform's lowest-rated original series of the year in linear ratings.

Everything's Trash was produced by ABC Signature with Robinson's production company, Tiny Reparations, and executive produced Jose Acevedo, Jonathan Groff and Chioke Nassor, who also directed.