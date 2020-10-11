Phil Collins' Attorney Says Ex-Wife's Claims That He Has Bad Hygiene Are 'False' and 'Grossly Exaggerated'

Phil Collins is denying his ex-wife's most recent claims. On Monday, amid Collins' ongoing legal battle with Orianne Bates over a Miami residence, his ex-wife filed an amendment to her October countersuit, claiming that he was unhygienic when they lived together. Collins, through his lawyer, denied Bates' allegations.

"By 2019, he was incapable of having sex. He stopped showering, brushing his teeth and dressing properly (in fact, he did not shower or brush his teeth from 2019 until August 2020 when he vacated the Property)," Bates claims in the court docs, which were obtained by ET. "... Since he refused to shower or brush his teeth, Philip’s stench became so pervasive that he became a hermit, refusing to interact personally with any people. As a result, Orianne had no choice, but to distance herself from him."

The same day that Bates filed the amendment to her countersuit, Collins' attorney filed a motion to strike it, calling its content "totally immaterial and impertinent to the causes of action that have been pled." In the court docs, which were obtained by ET, Collins' lawyer adds that Bates' claims are "scandalous, scurrilous, unethical and, for the most part, patently false or grossly exaggerated."

"We ask the Court again to think -- What do such allegations have to do with a breach of contract or declaratory judgment action, or any other claim by the defendants?" the docs read in part. "... The only reason these allegations are included is a malicious motive -- extortion."

"... The allegations should be stricken. The counterclaim should be dismissed. There should be no discovery on these topics because they are simply not relevant or material to the causes of action pled," the docs continue. "These false and scandalous allegations are again included only so that they can be delivered by defendants to the media to try to damage Phil Collins’ reputation in an effort to extort money."

Collins first filed a lawsuit against Bates and her new husband, Thomas Bates, for unlawful detainer and forcible entry in October. In the suit, he claimed that the new couple refused to vacate his Florida residence, changed the codes to the home and hired armed guards to keep him out.

Bates responded with a countersuit, which claimed that Collins had orally agreed to give her half the value of the Miami residence. Following Bates' countersuit, ET learned that she and her new husband agreed to vacate the house by mid-January. At the time, ET also learned that a judge ordered that Collins' team has the right to enter the residence and specify which items are his.

Collins and Bates were married for nine years before calling it quits in 2008. They have two sons together, 19-year-old Nicholas and 15-year-old Matthew. At the time of their split, Collins had to pay Bates a record-breaking $46.76 million per the terms of their divorce settlement.

The pair reconciled in 2016, but recently split. Bates married her new husband in August.