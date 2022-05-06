‘Pharma Bro vs. Wu-Tang Clan’ Doc Breaks Down the Martin Shkreli Scandal (Exclusive Clip)

The latest episode of Rich and Shameless, TNT’s true-crime anthology docuseries, turns its attention to the scandal surrounding Martin Shkreli, a former hedge fund manager convicted of securities fraud in 2017. In ET’s exclusive preview of Pharma Bro vs. Wu-Tang Clan, the doc breaks down how the iconic rap group got caught up in the attention surrounding the “most hated man in America.”

“It got in the hands of Shkreli and that’s when everything just kicked off,” Ghostface Killah says in the clip, referring to the group’s secret seventh studio album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, which was auctioned off to the highest bidder in 2015.

It was soon revealed that the winner was Shkreli, who was still CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals. Around the same time, Turing obtained the manufacturing license for the HIV/AIDS medication Daraprim and raised its price from $13 to $750 per pill, a decision that was widely criticized by the industry, politicians and activists alike.

What happened after is a bizarre tale that pitted the convicted fraudster against one of the most legendary rap groups of all time with the fallout leading to Shkreli’s arrest over charges unrelated to the Daraprim scandal while the sacred album ended up in the hands of the Justice Department.

Pharma Bro vs. Wu-Tang Clan, which premieres Saturday, May 8 on TNT after the NBA playoffs, follows episodes about the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sextape scandal, the mysterious death of crypto millionaire Gerald Cotton, Seagrams heiress Clare Bronfman’s involvement in NXIVM, the disappearance of NBA great Bison Dele at sea, fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s quest for eternal youth, and more.