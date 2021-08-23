Peyton List Portrays Aileen Wuornos in ‘American Boogeywoman’ Trailer (Exclusive)

Following Chad Michael Murray’s portrayal of serial killer Ted Bundy in American Boogeyman, Peyton List is taking on notorious murderer Aileen Wuornos in American Boogeywoman. Ahead of its September debut in theaters, ET has the exclusive first look at the chilling new trailer for Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman.

Described as a “companion piece” and prequel to Monster, the 2003 film that won Charlize Theron an Oscar for her portrayal of Wuornos, American Boogeywoman depicts her early life as it recounts her 1976 marriage to an older wealthy Yacht Club president and the mayhem that followed.

In addition to the Cobra Kai star, the film, written and directed by Daniel Farrands (who was also behind Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman), also stars Tobin Bell (Jigsaw from the Saw franchise) as Wuornos’ new husband, Lydia Hearst (The Haunting of Sharon Tate), Nick Vallelonga (Green Book), Swen Temmel (In Time), Meadow Williams (Den of Thieves) and Andrew Biernat (Shadow's Edge).

Dark Star Pictures

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman will have Fathom release in theaters on Sept. 20, followed by a U.S. VOD/DVD release via Dark Star Pictures on Oct. 8.