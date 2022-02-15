Pete Davidson Sends Kim Kardashian's Sister Khloe Roses for Valentine's Day

Pete Davidson is certainly winning favor with his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian's, famous family. On Valentine's Day, Khloe Kardashian, Kim's younger sister, took to her Instagram Stories to share several stunning floral displays she received for the holiday.

One pink bouquet came from Pete, and while the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star is not on social media, Khloe still took the time to thank him on Instagram.

"The sweetest! Thank you Pete," the 37-year-old reality star captioned a close-up image of the flowers with several pink heart emojis.

Pete recently had the opportunity to spend some time with Khloe. Kim's sister attended the mother of four's taping of SNL in October, even appearing in a couple sketches, prior to the now-couple's romance. Last month, Khloe also joined the couple and some pals for a fun outing at an escape room.

Khloe spent her Valentine's Day as a single woman, soaking in the love from family members and her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram Stories

In addition to her flowers from Pete, she also received a multi-colored bouquet from her niece, Penelope Disick. "She's the sweetest girl in the world," Khloe said of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter.

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram Stories

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram Stories

Sister Kylie Jenner and her beau, Travis Scott, also sent a white-and-red arrangement in the shape of a heart.

"I love you Ky, Travis and my little angels," Khloe wrote, referencing the couple's daughter, Stormi, and their newborn son, Wolf.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Khloe "is ready to write a new chapter" in her life after splitting from her ex and True's dad, Tristan Thompson.

"Tristan of course wants Khloe back, but Khloe's mindset is 'Once a player, always a player,'" the source said. "She sees that very clearly now, and it would take a miracle for them to get back together at this point."

Tristan recently confessed to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still dating Khloe. He also publicly apologized to Khloe for the affair and the scandal it caused.