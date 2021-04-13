Pete Davidson Says He's With His 'Celebrity Crush' Amid Phoebe Dynevor Dating Rumors

Pete Davidson is with the girl of his dreams! Amid dating rumors between the 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian and 25-year-old Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, Davidson was asked about his celebrity crush.

"I'm with my celebrity crush," said a smiling Davidson during a virtual Q&A with Marquette University students on Sunday.

Last month, a source told ET, “Pete and Phoebe met at a gathering in New York City and really hit it off."

"They started off as friends and quickly realized there was chemistry between [them]," the source added. "Pete and Phoebe started out casually dating but things have gotten a bit more serious recently."

The King of Staten Island star and the actress who plays Daphne Bridgerton originally sparked romance rumors in March when they were spotted holding hands while in the United Kingdom together.

Davidson was previously engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 and has since been linked to Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley.