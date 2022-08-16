Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Look So In Love in 'Meet Cute' Movie First Look

Peacock released a first look at Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco's love story in the upcoming feature film Meet Cute on Tuesday, which is set to premiere on September 21.

The film follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson) who appear to fall in love at first sight during their first date. A closer look, however, reveals that Sheila has been using a time machine to fall in love over and over again. Cuoco announced they had finished filming last August.

Cuoco spoke to ET about the film at The Flight Attendant premier in April, when she called the romantic comedy "adorable," and a project she's "very proud of."

"It's cute. The movie is so cute. He's cute. We had so much fun. He's hilarious," she added. "I don't know how they're gonna edit it together, because all we did is laugh and screw up our lines. It's an adorable movie. I'm very proud of it."

As the project comes together, the excitement only seems to be building. "If I had a time machine right now I’d be town," director Alex Lehmann said in a statement released Tuesday. "Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it's a decision I don’t get to make."

The first images show Cuoco and Davidson's characters on a romantically-lit evening walk, with Davidson sporting a dramatic mustache and Cuoco in an elegant yellow sundress.

"We are thrilled to add Meet Cute to our slate of Peacock original movies this Fall," Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisition, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television and Streaming, said. "It's the perfect film to join Peacock's catalog as the service continues to expand with a range of films for every fan and occasion."