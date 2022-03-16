Peta Murgatroyd Cries Over Ukraine Crisis: 'I Just Can't Get This Out of My Head'

Peta Murgatroyd is grappling with the crisis in Ukraine. The 35-year-old pro dancer tearfully took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to express her devastation over the ongoing situation in Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of the country.

"I have had a morning... This is continually breaking my heart. I'm struggling to get through some days," she admitted. "Sometimes I have great days, other times I have terrible days because I just can't get this out of my head. I've walked those streets. I've been there. It is such a beautiful country."

At the start of the crisis, Murgatroyd's husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, was in Ukraine, and documented his experience on Instagram.

Though he has since made it safely home, Murgatroyd told her followers, "it does not mean that we aren't continually doing stuff to try to help, and we aren't continually thinking about what is going on there every single day."

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Chmerkovskiy at Los Angeles International Airport, just moments after the pro dancer was reunited with Murgatroyd.

"I just don't want to resent peace somewhere else because of what I just saw, that's the reality," Chmerkovskiy said. "I don't know really what to say right this second."

Earlier this month, Chmerkovskiy, who left the country in the '90s when it was part of the Soviet Union, told CNN that he's been feeling "survivor's remorse" since making it out of Ukraine, and noted that he is "working on an opportunity to go back" to join "efforts on the ground."

Following Chmerkovskiy's return home to his wife and their 5-year-old son, Shai, a source told ET that "Peta is so thrilled to have Maks home and back with her and their son. She has been going through it and has been worried sick and emotional."

"Peta and Maks have received a ton of outpouring support from their friends and Dancing With the Stars family," the source added. "They are both incredibly grateful for that."