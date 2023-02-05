Pedro Pascal Gets Emotional in 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue Recalling His Parents' Sacrifices

Amid the jokes, Pedro Pascal had a sweet emotional moment while delivering his monologue as a host on this week's Saturday Night Live. The 47-year-old Last of Us star, who was born in Chile before immigrating to the United States as a baby, spoke about his parents' bravery.

"It is amazing to be here. Like I said, I was born in Chile and nine months later, my parents fled [dictator Augusto] Pinochet and brought me and my sister to the U.S. They were so brave, and without them I wouldn't be here in this wonderful country," Pascal said, getting choked up. "And I certainly wouldn't be here standing with you all tonight."

He also noted that he has 34 first cousins who still live in Chile, joking that they often give out his phone number to random people.

Pascal shared a message to his family watching, saying in Spanish, "I love you. I miss you. And stop giving out my phone number."

Pascal has always been very supportive of his family. In February 2021, he shared love for his sister, Lux, after she came out as a transgender woman in Ya magazine.

"Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux," Pascal wrote in Spanish alongside Lux's stunning magazine cover at the time. His message translated to "My sister, my heart, our Lux."

At the time, Lux said that Pedro was an "important part" of her transition. "He's also an artist and has served as a guide for me," she shared. "He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity."

When she came out to her brother, Lux remembered Pedro asking her how she felt. She told him she was happy, and he congratulated her, telling her, "Perfect. This is incredible."