Pauley Perrette Suffered a 'Massive Stroke' Last Year

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette says she suffered a "massive stroke" last year, and is opening up about her experience on the anniversary of the health scare.

The actress took to Twitter on Friday to explain the obstacles she's faced with her health as well as the loss of her loved ones.

In the video, Perrette appears with rainbow-dyed hair while she directly addresses her followers. "It's 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stroke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy, and then Cousin Wayne," Perrette wrote in the caption. "Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I've been given so far…And still so grateful, still so full of faith, and STILL HERE!"

Perrette opens up about her past health scares and traumatic experiences including a serious allergic reaction to hair dye she suffered in 2014 when she was repeatedly dying her hair raven-black for her NCIS role. Perrette revealed her history with domestic violence and rape and recounted a 2015 incident where she was attacked by a homeless man in Los Angeles.

"Yes, I'm still here again, like how many times do I cheat death?" Perrette explained in the video. "Beside my hair dye allergy, food allergies, [I'm a] domestic violence and rape survivor, and I was assulted by a crazy homeless person and almost died … but I'm still here."

The actress continued, "Really grateful, I'm still here, I feel good, been through a lot in the last three years … and I'm still grateful. Thank you, those of you who are my friends, thank you."

Pauley Perrette acted as Abby Sciuto in the wildly successful forensic-crime drama NCIS for 15 seasons.