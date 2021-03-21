Patrick Mahomes Celebrates 1 Month With Daughter Sterling In Sweet New Pic

Patrick Mahomes is loving life as a new dad. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet new photo marking one month with his little girl.

"1 month❤️," Mahomes wrote alongside the pic, which shows him smiling down at his newborn daughter, Sterling, laying in his arms. The infant, wearing a large pink bow, is facing her dad in the photo.

Mahomes' fiancée, Brittany Matthews, shared the same pic on her Instagram with the caption, "Ster is 1 Month🥺💕."

The couple welcomed Sterling on Feb. 20. Soon after, Matthews revealed that she and Mahomes would be sharing photos as they feel comfortable.

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!" she wrote on Instagram. "Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

