Patricia Arquette Recalls Auditioning for Renee Zellweger's Role in 'Jerry Maguire': 'I Blew It'

Patricia Arquette has an impressive and celebrated career in a slew of acclaimed films, despite being a self-described "notoriously bad auditioner."

Arquette walked the red carpet at this year's SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday and revealed to Variety that she almost got cast as the lead in Jerry Maguire -- until she somehow messed up a reading with Tom Cruise.

"Everyone was saying, 'Oh, this is just a formality, you’re gonna read with Tom Cruise for Jerry Maguire, but this is your part, you got it,'" Arquette recalled. "[But] I blew it."

While Arquette didn't explain exactly what went wrong with the audition, the role wound up going to Renee Zellweger, which Arquette said was probably a better fit anyway.

"I actually think she was better for it, and she was great," Arquette shared.

Arquette explained that, for her, auditioning is a challenge because it's not what she enjoys about the acting process.

"I’m a terrible auditioner 'cause I don’t feel like that’s finished work," she shared. "I wanna build layers with the character and with that other person and pivot and change according to how my character feels about them from take to take."

"For me, it's a different kind of a process, and auditioning is not really where I shine," she added.

That being said, Arquette had some truly useful advice for other actors when it comes to the auditioning process, sharing, "As an actor, you just gotta go in, do your best, take a chance, have fun and you gotta let it go. Because it's out of your hands."

Arquette also spoke to ET's Denny Directo at the 2023 SAG Awards, where she opened up about the pressure she and the cast of her acclaimed series Severance feel going into season 2.

"I think we feel some pressure going in the second season, really because of the fans," Arquette shared. "The fans really got on board, and the fans were really invested, and we don't want to let them down. So, I think the pressure is more from them than anything."

While filming for season 2 started at the end of October, there has been no official update about when Severance will return with new episodes.

While on the carpet, Arquette also took time to reflect on the 30th anniversary of the cult classic film, True Romance. As for how she feels about the major milestone, the 54-year-old actress joked, "very old."

"It makes me feel like, 'Wow, that was like, yesterday,' and it and it makes me feel grateful, because Tony Scott, our director, passed away several years ago, and he was so pivotal to me as an actress," she shared. "He listened to every idea I had, he always was like, 'That's a great idea, Bama. Bama's got a great idea, let's do this.' And he really taught me to listen to my instincts. He was kinda like a great girl dad."

"It really gave me strength to work with directors after that and say, 'No, no, no, no, no. You know what? I do have a good idea,'" Arquette added.