Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith Fall in Love in Paradise in 'You Had Me at Aloha' (Exclusive)

Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith are temporarily trading the chilly weather in Hope Valley for the bright, sunny beaches of Hawaii!

ET has your exclusive first look at the beloved actors’ upcoming film, You Had Me at Aloha, which was filmed entirely on location in beautiful Oahu, Hawaii. Grab your lei and best floral-print ensemble when you watch the movie, premiering Saturday, June 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT as part of Hallmark Channel’s annual Summer Nights programming event.

In ET’s first exclusive photo, we see Hutton and Smith’s characters onstage at what appears to be a traditional Hawaiian luau, alongside hula dancers and musicians. The Creston, British Columbia, native looks stunning in a powder blue wrap dress, accessorized with a colorful lei and orchid pinned behind her ear. Meanwhile, Smith, who hails from Edmonton, Alberta, keeps it casual in a pink shirt and khaki pants. But let’s be real: it’s their million-dollar smiles that have us truly excited to watch all the action in paradise unfold.

Their big grins are present yet again in ET’s second exclusive image. Hutton looks positively radiant standing next to Smith in front of a breathtaking waterfall. While the context of the scene is unclear, here’s hoping their characters find themselves on an adventure, surrounded by lush nature and picturesque beauty.

ET can confirm Hutton plays Paige, a television host who steps in to lead a popular travel show after the original host resigns. Paige travels to Hawaii to begin filming, and unbeknownst to her, the network has also hired Ben (Smith), who likes to push limits and live to the extreme. As the co-hosts clash over their opposing views for how the show should be produced, they struggle with the fact that they not only need each other to further their careers, but they also realize they balance one another out, on and off-screen.

Thanks to a few additional first-look photos, it seems there will be plenty of love, fun and laughter throughout the film. From dancing, to riding in an ATV, to sipping frosty beverages with tiny umbrellas and even chowing down on some pineapple skin, hearties can confidently celebrate their favorite on-screen duo teaming up for yet another heartwarming love story.

Make sure you stick with ET in the weeks to come, as we’ll be speaking with Hutton and Smith about the remainder of season 8 of When Calls the Heart, as well as You Had Me at Aloha.

You Had Me at Aloha premieres Saturday, June 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.