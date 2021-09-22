Paris Jackson Says She's the 'Happiest' She’s Ever Been (Exclusive)

Paris Jackson is loving life! ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the 23-year-old singer at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS event in Los Angeles earlier this month, and she expressed her love for the present and excitement for the future.

"I’m good. [I'm] the happiest I've ever been, which is really nice to say. I just feel good. I feel healthy," Jackson told ET, before sharing that the cause of her happiness is "the music, spending time with good people, and just my spiritual life is pretty great."

Also contributing to her joy was being present at the event, as it was put on my her late godmother, Elizabeth Taylor's, foundation. Taylor died in 2011 of congestive heart failure. She was 79.

"It's good to be present, especially for things that mean so much to me like being here, suiting up and showing up," she said. "This is a foundation that means a lot to me. It's my godmother's work and I'd like to do what I can to play my part and just carry it on."

As for how Taylor would feel about Jackson's continued involvement in the foundation, Michael Jackson's daughter said she doesn't think the late actress would "be surprised" by her dedication.

"Anything that I do that's any kind of humanitarian or philanthropic work, I feel like I have learned a lot of that from them," Jackson said. "... I think they'd be glad and proud [that I'm supporting the foundation], but not surprised."

After the event, Jackson told ET she was planning to meet up with friends to work on new music and "see what we can come up with."

"My music comes out from my heart," she said. "I’m a relatively very happy person, but all my music is very dark. I think maybe it's just my way of getting it out, so that I can be as chipper as I am day to day."